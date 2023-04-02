﻿
Biz / Economy

China, Singapore substantively conclude FTA subsequent negotiations

Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0
China and Singapore signed a Memorandum of Understanding to announce the substantive conclusion of subsequent negotiations on an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).
Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-02       0

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to announce the substantive conclusion of subsequent negotiations on an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement (FTA).

The upgraded FTA, which will boost market access for businesses from both countries, adds a new standalone chapter on telecommunications, and incorporates high-level economic and trade rules on national treatment, market access, transparency and the digital economy, among others, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The two sides also confirmed that there will be no rollback of opening-up measures in the service trade and investment sectors, and promised to each other that the respective doors of opening up will only be wider.

The FTA is an important measure and practical action by China to align with high-standard international economic and trade rules and open wider to the outside world. It will strongly push China-Singapore economic and trade cooperation to a new level, the ministry said.

China and Singapore signed the FTA in 2008 and upgraded it in 2018. In December 2020, the two sides upgraded the agreement again and launched subsequent negotiations to further liberalize service trade and investment based on a negative-list model.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     