China-Australia consensus on resolving barley dispute shows mutually beneficial cooperation: MOC

China and Australia have recently conducted friendly consultations and reached consensus on the resolution of the barley dispute under the framework of the World Trade Organization, demonstrating the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

China and Australia are both WTO members and important trading partners to one another, the spokesperson said in response to media inquiries.

China is ready to work with Australia in the spirit of dialogue, consultation and cooperation to accommodate each other's industrial concerns and resolve their economic and trade disputes, including two cases still at the WTO panel stage, so as to promote the steady and long-term growth of bilateral economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.