Biz / Economy

China's game industry sees expansion in August

  18:52 UTC+8, 2023-10-14       0
China's game sector registered robust growth in August, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

The sales revenue of the country's game industry hit nearly 29.23 billion yuan (US$4.07 billion) in the period, expanding by 46.08 percent year on year, the report showed.

The revenue rose 2.15 percent from the previous month, the report said.

The revenue of China's mobile game industry surged 63.73 percent year on year to 22.85 billion yuan, while that of client games increased 6.92 percent year on year to 5.6 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
