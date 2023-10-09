Chinese mainland's probe into Taiwan trade restrictions extended: MOC

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Monday that the mainland's probe into Taiwan trade restrictions will be extended for three months.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced on Monday that the mainland's probe into Taiwan trade restrictions will be extended for three months.

The commerce ministry launched a trade barrier investigation into Taiwan's trade-restrictive measures against the mainland on April 12 this year, said the statement.

Given the complexity of the case, the ministry decided to extend the probe to January 12, 2024, according to relevant regulations, it said.