Homegrown Chinese ARJ21 jetliner passengers surpass 10 mln

Xinhua
An ARJ21, a domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, on Friday received the aircraft model's 10 millionth passenger, marking another major step in its commercial journey.
An ARJ21, a domestically developed Chinese passenger jetliner, on Friday received the aircraft model's 10 millionth passenger, marking another major step in its commercial journey.

The passenger was aboard a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou to Jieyang, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), the ARJ21's developer.

Since the jetliner entered into commercial service in June 2016, 117 aircraft have been delivered and are operating on more than 400 flight routes in China and beyond, according to COMAC.

Last month, the first two air freighters converted from ARJ21 passenger planes were delivered – a milestone achievement in the jetliner's conversion program.

