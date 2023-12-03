﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai upholds environment favorable for biomedicine innovation

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
New prospects and opportunities emerge for local innovations to go global.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
SSI ļʱ

As Shanghai keeps up a strong momentum in bio-medicine innovation, new prospects and opportunities emerge for local innovations to go global as academic and business exchanges return to normal, experts told a forum over the weekend.

City officials, top medical research experts and investors point to a favorable environment for original innovation in China.

They are calling for better integration to allow technology transfer from research institutions to startup businesses during the First Pujiang Biopharmaceutical Original Innovation Forum. Organized by the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development Association, it highlighted the imperative of an integrated approach for original innovation.

"We'll continue to encourage research institutions and enterprises to capture the latest cutting-edge technologies and to set up world-class incubation platforms as well as a better innovation ecosystem," said Shou Ziqi, chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce. Shou is also vice chairman of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

In the first eight months, Shanghai received 133 clinical research licenses for first-in-class new drugs, among which 20 licenses for gene and cell therapies. This leads other regions in the country.

President of Zhongshan Hospital, Fan Jia, noted that only by targeting real clinical demands can China have its own home-grown new technology and product, and therefore truly breakthrough therapies could originate from the very first mile of new ideas.

Tenure professor at Ruijin Hospital and president of the Red Cross Society of China, Chen Zhu, added: "China is quickly closing the gap with global bio-medicine industry and now it's the crucial period to beef up high quality development after the successful 'zero to one' phase."

Shanghai upholds environment favorable for biomedicine innovation
Ti Gong

The First Pujiang Biopharmaceutical Original Innovation Forum

With his return to Shanghai after four years of absence, Pontifax Venture Capital Co-Founder and CEO Tomer Kariv said he was amazed by the level of growth and advancement in technology and medical research.

"China has become a source of innovation over the last two to three years and is gaining international recognition for the first time," Kariv said. "We've witnessed that US and European companies are seeking new technologies here, not the other way around.

"The level of medical technology innovation from Chinese startups seem much quicker, more efficient, very possibly better compared with overseas counterparts, while challenge still remains in how to take local innovations to the global market."

Just as multinationals seek joint venture partners when they set up businesses in China, local innovative startups also need to find suitable partners with proper know-how in other parts of the world, he explained.

Zhu Tongyu, vice president of Shanghai Medical College at Fudan University, said that a regular matchmaking mechanism has been set up for cross disciplinary academic exchange at the university. This also allows external investors to capture cutting-edge trends and research results.

It's also crucial to link different kinds of new discoveries with suitable investment institutions to seek an integrated approach for innovation incubation, he pointed out.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     