Biz / Economy

China's catering revenue surpasses 5 trln yuan in 2023

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0
China's catering industry registered robust recovery in 2023, with its total revenue nearing 5.29 trillion yuan (US$743 billio) for the first time.
Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-01-18       0

China's catering industry registered robust recovery in 2023, with its total revenue nearing 5.29 trillion yuan (US$743 billio) for the first time, official data shows.

The figure hit a record high last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In 2023, the catering industry led to about 2 trillion yuan of operating revenue growth in the sectors of agricultural and sideline products, as well as food processing, according to the calculation from the China Hospitality Association.

Among nearly 15.73 million catering enterprises across the country, more than 4.1 million were newly registered last year, with private firms accounting for over 80 percent, industry data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     