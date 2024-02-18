Biz / Economy

China reports current account surplus in 2023

Xinhua
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
China's current account surplus amounted to 264.2 billion US dollars in 2023, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:40 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0

China's current account surplus amounted to 264.2 billion US dollars in 2023, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Sunday.

The current account surplus to gross domestic product ratio was 1.5 percent last year, which is within a reasonable and balanced range, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The surplus under trade in goods came in at 608 billion dollars last year, the second highest level in the history, data released by the administration shows.

China's foreign trade has expanded quarter by quarter thanks to the economic recovery trend, underpinning a relatively large current account plus, said Wang Chunying, spokesperson for the administration.

The tourism and transportation sectors again registered major deficits, with the shortfall in the tourism sector coming in at 180.6 billion US dollars, data shows.

In terms of capital, foreign investment in China saw a general net inflow and overseas investment in the domestic securities market improved, indicating the strong willingness of foreign investors to do business in China and allocate RMB assets.

Looking ahead for 2024, Wang said that with the improvement of both its internal and external environments, China has the foundation and conditions to maintain basic equilibrium in the balance of payments.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     