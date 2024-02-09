Biz / Economy

China sees domestic travel surge in 2023

Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0
Xinhua
China saw a total of 4.89 billion domestic travel trips in 2023, a 93.3-percent surge from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

The fourth quarter witnessed the largest year-on-year increase for domestic travel, as more than 1.21 billion trips were made, bringing about a 179.1-percent rise.

Over 4.91 trillion yuan (US$691.2 billion) was spent by domestic travelers over the year, up by 140.3 percent from 2022, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
