Foreign trade of China's free trade zones up 11.7% in January-February

Foreign trade of China's 22 pilot free trade zones rose 11.7 percent year on year in the first two months, said Wang Lingjun, deputy director of China's General Administration of Customs, on Tuesday.

Of the total, foreign trade of the FTZs in Guangdong, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Hebei each soared more than 30 percent year on year, he said.

Hainan Free Trade Port's foreign trade increased by more than 20 percent year on year in the first two months, he noted.

China's total imports and exports of goods expanded 8.7 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first two months of this year.