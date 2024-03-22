Biz / Economy

Chinese BRI-linked youth program to launch 49 int'l cooperation projects in 2024

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0
A China-initiated youth development program will this year launch 49 international cooperation projects in 32 countries.
Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2024-03-22       0

A China-initiated youth development program encouraging young people to participate in the development of the Belt and Road Initiative will this year launch 49 international cooperation projects in 32 countries, in cooperation with friendly organizations overseas.

The program was initiated in March 2022 by the Communist Youth League of China Central Committee, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the China State Railway Group.

The overseas projects focus on employment, startups, cultural exchanges, international communication and volunteer services. Since it began, the program has launched 30 youth development projects, benefiting approximately 90,000 young people in 19 countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Uganda and Kenya.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     