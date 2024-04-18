Countdown begins for the 7th China International Import Expo

This year's CIIE will have six major exhibition areas that include food and agricultural products, technology and equipment, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care.

A total of 252 exhibitors have signed up for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), authorities announced on Thursday, which marked the 200-day countdown to its opening.

The 7th CIIE will have six major exhibition areas covering food and agricultural products, automobile, technology and equipment, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care, and trade in services.

Foreign enterprises such as Alstom and Aptiv will be at the fair for the first time.

Founded in the US, Aptiv has been in the Chinese market for 30 years.

The global technology company is committed to developing technologies and solutions for the future of mobility, with production bases and customer service centers in 48 countries, 200,000 employees and 11 technology centers.

Located in Jiading, Shanghai, Aptiv Central Electric (Shanghai) Co Ltd produces components for automotive electronic control systems.

The automotive connector intelligent factory is characterized by the application of artificial intelligence and human-machine collaborative manufacturing, and honored as a Shanghai intelligent benchmark factory.

"There are many new technologies in China now, especially in the intelligence and electrification of NEVs, so attending the CIIE will allow us to show the world our strength, attracting more investment," said Yang Xiaoming, president of Aptiv China and Asia-Pacific.

Some enterprises haven't missed a single CIIE since it was launched in 2018, including Sanofi, France's largest pharmaceutical and healthcare company.

As one of the first multinationals to enter China after reform and opening-up, Sanofi set up its office in China in 1982 and now owns 12 multi-model offices, three production bases, four major R&D bases, and one digital innovation center.

With 2024 marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China, Sanofi will continuously promote cooperation and innovation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries between France and China, cultivating new productivity in the biomedical industry, said Xiao Dan, vice president of Sanofi China.

Sanofi will showcase its breakthrough medicines and vaccines, including the following three key innovations: Dabidol, Beyfortus, and Tzield, according to Xiao.

Tzield is the world's first and only drug approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to delay the onset of type-1 diabetes.

The emergence of this innovative drug is breakthrough in the treatment of type 1 diabetes, 100 years after the introduction of insulin.

"We have fully felt the benefits of the CIIE over the past six years, turning exhibits into commodities. This year, we will focus on innovative medicines in the field of immunization and bring these medicines to the Chinese market," said Xiao.

Preparations for the 7th CIIE are progressing steadily, with global promotion activities in full swing, and the theme topics of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum being actively planned.

