﻿
Biz / Economy

China's Q1 goods, services trade surplus exceeds US$60 bln

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
The surplus of China's goods and services trade reached more than 60 billion US dollars in the first quarter of this year, a relatively high level for the same period in history.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0

The surplus of China's goods and services trade reached more than 60 billion US dollars in the first quarter of this year, a relatively high level for the same period in history, official data showed Thursday.

Supported by the surplus of trade in goods and services, China's current account surplus remained within a reasonable and balanced range in the January-March period, Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a press conference.

"Looking ahead, China's current account has the foundation and conditions to sustain a certain scale of reasonable surplus," Wang noted, citing the effects of a high level of goods trade surplus and the optimized structure of China's services trade.

China's exports will be supported by new growth drivers such as high-end manufacturing products and new energy vehicles, and new business modes such as cross-border e-commerce, Wang said, adding that external demand for increasing inventories will further boost exports of many Chinese products.

Wang also highlighted the role of travel in promoting China's services trade as Chinese residents' cross-border trips are gradually recovering, and more foreigners are traveling to China driven by visa facilitation policies and more convenient payment services.

The steady increase in the export of production-purposed services such as telecommunications, information and business services will also contribute to more balanced development of services trade, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     