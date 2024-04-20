﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai's economy is off to a steady start

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0
The city's gross domestic product grew 5 per cent year on year in the first quarter, with a total GDP of about 1.11 trillion yuan (US$153 billion).
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:38 UTC+8, 2024-04-20       0

Shanghai's gross domestic product grew 5 per cent year on year in the first quarter, with a total GDP of 1.11 trillion yuan (US$153 billion), according to figures released on Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first quarter, the city's industrial added value grew 1.9 percent year on year.

The three leading industries – integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and biomedicine – maintained their growth, with integrated circuits outperforming by a growth rate of 14 percent.

Shanghai, the world's No. 1 city in terms of NEV ownership, is also maintaining good growth momentum with a NEV production growth rate of 3.1 percent.

The city's value-added service sector grew by 5.8 percent year on year in the first quarter, among which, the transportation, storage, and postal industry grew the fastest, with an added value of 57.724 billion yuan, up 16.5 percent.

As the nation's economic and trade center, Shanghai's financial market performed well in the first quarter, with turnover up 15.6 percent year on year.

It is worth mentioning that there is a significant increase in the balance of local and foreign currency deposits and the balance of local and foreign currency loans of Chinese and foreign financial institutions in the city, which grew by 6.7 percent and 7.8 percent respectively.

Shanghai's economy is off to a steady start
CFP

Real estate in the core areas of Shanghai is still quite attractive for investors.

Real estate

Shanghai's real estate development investment growth showed a good trend with an increase of 8.1 percent.

Real estate in the core areas of Shanghai is still quite attractive for investors.

On March 28, the opening and selection of Zhonghai-Shunchang Nine Mile in Huangpu District set a new record for property openings in the Chinese property market with a total sales amount of approximately 19.65 billion yuan.

According to Yan Yuejin, research director of E-House Research Institute, the hot sales of luxury properties played an important role and pioneer orientation in the recovery of the property market.

The Shanghai investor confidence index returned to the optimistic zone in the first quarter of 2024, up 11.81 points sequentially and down 3.46 points year on year, according to a report on Shanghai's socio-economic indices released by the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

It indicates that the mindset of Shanghai investor confidence is increasingly positive.

Among them, the confidence index of Shanghai's institutional investors increased significantly both quarter on quarter and year on year, up 21.20 points and 10.48 points respectively.

"To accelerate the development of the new quality productive forces, relevant policies were intensively introduced," said Xu Guoxiang, director of the Center for Applied Statistical Research.

"The view of institutional investors on the A-share market is favorable. In addition, a series of tax cuts and fee reductions introduced by the government in the first quarter of 2024 effectively stimulated the rebound of the domestic market, thus improving investor confidence."

Consumption

In terms of consumption, market consumption in the first quarter remained stable, with the city's total retail sales of social consumer goods amounting to 461.435 billion yuan.

The retail sales category of communication equipment saw the most rapid growth of 17.7 percent, higher than the national figure of 13.2 percent.

Online retail sales also maintained a high growth rate of 8.3 percent.

Shanghai residents' income also showed growth.

In the first quarter, the city's per capita disposable income was 24,640 yuan, up 4.9 percent year on year.

Shanghai's economy is off to a steady start
CFP

Shanghai realized 3.7 trillion yuan of e-commerce turnover in 2023, up 11.7 percent year on year, of which 1.6 trillion yuan of online shopping turnover was realized, up 22.2 percent year on year according to official data.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     