China's May Day holiday box office revenue surpasses 1.4 bln yuan
18:42 UTC+8, 2024-05-05 0
The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the five-day May Day holiday has surpassed 1.4 billion yuan (US$193.37 million) as of Sunday noon.
18:42 UTC+8, 2024-05-05 0
The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland during the five-day May Day holiday has surpassed 1.4 billion yuan (US$193.37 million) as of Sunday noon, data from online box office tracker shows.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports