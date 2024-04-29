﻿
Online retail sales leap 17.2% in Q1 of year

Online retail sales in Shanghai surged 17.2 percent in the first quarter of this year to US$49.8 billion, accounting for 11 percent of the total in the country.
Ti Gong

Online retail sales in Shanghai surged 17.2 percent in the first quarter of this year to 361.45 billion yuan (US$49.8 billion), accounting for 11 percent of the national total.

The city's overall e-commerce transactions in retail and wholesale of physical goods and services also jumped 12.7 percent to 897.89 billion yuan, according to the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

The figures were released at the launch ceremony for a digital life shopping festival at the weekend, as the city seeks to promote new product launches and high-quality offerings from online retailers and service providers.

As part of the Fifth Shanghai Double 5 Shopping Festival, online retailers have joined with local shopping malls and downtown business districts to stage over 80 consumption promotion activities over the next two weeks, until mid-May.

The Shanghai E-purchasing Chamber of Commerce released the rankings of the top 50 new consumer goods brands, covering areas such as cosmetics, skin care, apparel, personal care, pets, and food and beverage.

Nearly 90 percent of these emerging brands achieved online sales of more than 100 million yuan in the past year, showing strong vitality and innovative offerings from home brands to target shifting demands.

Ti Gong

A street bazaar at the Bund Finance Center presents more than 70 domestic and foreign brands.

A street bazaar at the Bund Finance Center is held till May 4 with online retailers, live-streaming sites offering over 70 home and foreign brands.

Major local lifestyle service providers have offered guidance for shoppers and discounts for a wide range of food and beverage items, entertainment and leisure activities.

Shanghai has the most number of pubs according to a latest ranking by Meituan which tracks over 600 pubs and livehouses around the country.

A total of 74 pubs are included in the ranking as a wide range of dining bars, performance space and pubs have been emerging and embraced by consumers.

Up to 50 percent discounts for selected items are offered at these locations to boost night consumption as young consumers are seeking affordable dining and leisure activities.

Local lifestyle service provider Ele.me also vows special discounts from every Friday to Sunday for selected food and beverage deliveries, in addition to buy one get one benefits during the coffee festival starting from May 1.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
