Biz / Finance

Chinese equities rebounded as trade worries ease and stimulus expectations stoke

Yuan Luhang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
Chinese shares surged on Wednesday as China's weak April industrial output and retail sales data increase the likelihood of further stimulus policies.
Yuan Luhang
  18:11 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0

Chinese shares surged on Wednesday as China’s weak April industrial output and retail sales data increase the likelihood of further stimulus policies.

Worries of further escalating in trade friction were also eased a shade after US President Donald Trump cited the trade war with China “a little squabble” and insisted talks between the world’s two largest economies had not broken down.

At the close of market hours, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished 1.91 percent higher to end at 2,938.68 points. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index added 2.44 percent to close at 9,259.03 points, while the CSI300 index rose 2.25 percent to 3,727.09 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses totaled 512.7 billion yuan (US$74.55billion), compared to the 455.5 billion yuan in the previous trading session.

All industry sectors posted gains. Shares of liquor, substitute meat and fuel cell led the gains. Shares of Luzhou Laojiao and Yan Tai Shuang Ta Food Co Ltd all jumped by the daily cap of 10 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     