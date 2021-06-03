Biz / Finance

China expands QDII quotas on outbound demand

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0
China's foreign exchange regulator on Wednesday night expanded quotas under an outbound investment scheme to meet the growing demand of domestic investors.
Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2021-06-03       0

China's foreign exchange regulator on Wednesday night expanded quotas under an outbound investment scheme to meet the growing demand of domestic investors.

A total of US$10.3 billion in quotas was granted to 17 institutions under the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor program, a scheme for outbound investment, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Among these institutions were fund companies, securities firms, insurers, and banks, said the regulator, adding that the move brought China's total QDII quota to US$147.32 billion.

The quotas approved on Wednesday were the largest since the country implemented the QDII scheme in 2006.

Over the years, China has gradually normalized and accelerated the issuance of QDII quotas. Since September 2020, the SAFE has granted seven rounds of quotas to 173 institutions through the QDII scheme.

Under the QDII program, the country's cross-border capital flows have been maintained systematically, satisfying the rising demand for outbound investment at home, the SAFE said.

The faster pace of quota issuance could help diversify overseas asset allocations while building up the investment capabilities of domestic institutions, said Guan Tao, an economist with BOC International.

It also indicated that the authorities had adopted a combination of foreign exchange policies that aimed to increase the flexibility of exchange rates and expand the two-way opening up of the financial market in an orderly manner.

Amid efforts to further open up the financial market, China last year scrapped quotas on the dollar-denominated qualified foreign institutional investor scheme and its yuan-denominated sibling, RQFII.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     