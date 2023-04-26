﻿
Biz / Finance

First Republic shares sink 49% on bank deposit flight

AFP
  16:29 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
Shares of First Republic plunged 49 percent Tuesday after the bank reported a steep drop in deposits that exacerbated worries about regional banks.
AFP
  16:29 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0

Shares of First Republic plunged 49 percent Tuesday after the bank reported a steep drop in deposits that exacerbated worries about regional banks.

The beaten-down California lender said Monday that it lost more than US$100 billion in deposits in the first quarter – intensifying concerns about its long-term prospects after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and two other mid-sized banks.

While First Republic had reported quarterly profits of US$269 million, that data point was overshadowed by its deposit level of US$104.5 billion in end-March. This marked a drop of nearly $72 billion from the level at end-2022.

The actual flight of cash topped US$100 billion as First Republic's holdings were bolstered by a US$30 billion infusion of funds announced in March from a consortium of 11 US private banks.

Tuesday's brutal selloff in shares means the First Republic has lost more than 90 percent of its value since early March.

On Monday, First Republic also disclosed it was cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of its staff.

The dismal figures have prompted fresh talks among private financiers and Washington bank regulators on another initiative to try to stabilize the First Republic, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

"We do not see any easy solutions for the bank, and we still see a material probability that there is little left for equity holders once this situation fully plays out," said Morningstar analyst Eric Compton in a note.

"As we rerun the numbers based on the updated balance sheet, we do not believe First Republic will be profitable on a go-forward basis with its current balance sheet," said Compton, who estimated quarterly losses of US$400-US$500 million.

Regional banks have been under pressure since SVB collapsed. Lenders like Comerica and KeyCorp have signaled a weakening profit outlook, though they have not been considered unstable.

Still on Tuesday, KeyCorp, Zions Bancorp and Fifth Third Bancorp all lost more than five percent.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     