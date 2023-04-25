﻿
Biz / Finance

UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July

AFP
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0
UBS said Tuesday it would likely complete its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse before the end of June.
AFP
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-25       0

UBS said Tuesday it would likely complete its takeover of stricken rival Credit Suisse before the end of June, as the bank posted an underwhelming first-quarter net profit of US$1.0 billion.

All eyes were on what shape Switzerland's biggest bank is in as it prepares to carry out its rescue merger with its closest domestic competitor.

Analysts polled by the Swiss financial newswire expected UBS's first-quarter net profit to tick in at around US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.1 billion a year ago.

Net income for the first quarter was reduced by an increase in litigation provisions of US$665 million to settle an old dispute linked to the subprime crisis in the United States.

The bank said it was in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice and reported progress towards settling the case.

UBS said it saw a net inflow of new money into its global wealth management division of US$28 billion, of which US$7 billion came in the last 10 days of March, following the takeover announcement.

And returning chief executive Sergio Ermotti said he would give clarity as soon as possible within the coming months on what the scene would look like for domestic banking within Switzerland.

He said any decisions would be "based on facts", saying public discussion at this stage was "totally based on emotions and in many cases, totally uninformed".

"Whatever we do has to be sustainable and viable," he stressed, in a conference call with analysts.

There are concerns within Switzerland about thousands of prospective job cuts, plus the vast size of the new bank squashing consumer and business choice -- and potentially being too big for the state to rescue if it got itself into trouble.

UBS shares dropped in morning trade on the Swiss stock exchange Tuesday. Shares were down 3.9 percent at 17.48 Swiss francs each in mid-morning trading.

Q2 takeover target

On March 19, the Swiss government, central bank and financial regulator strongarmed UBS into a US$3.25-billion shotgun marriage to ensure its smaller, but still "too-big-to-fail" rival, did not go bankrupt.

"We are focused on completing the acquisition of Credit Suisse, most likely in the second quarter of 2023," UBS said.

"While acknowledging the magnitude of, and complexity associated with, the integration and restructuring of Credit Suisse, we believe that this combination presents a unique opportunity to bring significant, long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

Ermotti said the transaction would help to "reinforce the leading position of the Swiss financial centre and will be of benefit to the entire economy."

Analyst at Swiss investment managers Vontobel Andreas Venditti said UBS's investment case had "changed from a capital-generative firm with high returns of capital to shareholders to a complex restructuring story".

"At least UBS has secured a reasonable price and significant loss protections," he added.

Credit Suisse slump

Credit Suisse on Monday published perhaps its final quarterly results ahead of the merger, revealing the desperate situation it was in when the takeover deal was pushed through.

The bank saw 61.2 billion Swiss francs (US$68.6 billion) withdrawn in the first quarter of 2023 alone – mostly made in panic around the takeover time – following 110.5 billion Swiss francs in withdrawals in the fourth quarter last year.

While Credit Suisse said those outflows had "moderated", it acknowledged they "have not yet reversed".

Credit Suisse reported deceptively-bloated net profits for the first quarter, which swelled to 12.4 billion Swiss francs (US$14 billion), up from a significant loss a year earlier.

But that was largely attributed to holders of high-risk Credit Suisse debt being wiped out in the emergency takeover deal.

It warned of "substantial" losses to come.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Credit Suisse
UBS
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     