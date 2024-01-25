﻿
Biz / Finance

Shanghai urged to issue offshore CNH bonds in HK

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
Shanghai should issue offshore yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong to connect with global markets and improve its position as a financial hub.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  19:56 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0

Shanghai should issue Chinese offshore CNH bonds in Hong Kong to connect with international markets and strengthen its status as a financial hub, a political adviser suggested.

The Hong Kong market's yuan-denominated bonds issued by Shanghai and traded outside the Chinese mainland, especially those for sustainable or environmentally-friendly projects, will boost Shanghai's competitiveness and influence as a global financial center, according to Wang Yunfeng, a member of the Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Hong Kong is a major global financial center, and its offshore RMB market is key to yuan's internationalization, Wang said, adding that the initiative may help international investors learn more about policies in Shanghai.

Shenzhen pioneered the offshore CNH bonds in Hong Kong in 2021, garnering 1.71 billion yuan (US$238 million) global investment from asset management firms, fund management firms and insurance companies.

"The move can create more diversified financing channels, enrich yuan-denominated products and help the internationalization of the yuan, Wang said.

Shi Rongheng, director of Hong Kong Hengtong Resources Group Ltd, also envisioned a bright future for Hong Kong-Shanghai collaboration.

"Shanghai should cooperate and innovate with Hong Kong to build a world-class international financial system," Shi said.

Shanghai and Hong Kong have conducted the Hong Kong-Shanghai Economic and Trade Co-operation Conference since 2003, facilitating long-term cooperation between the two cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     