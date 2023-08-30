China's Shenzhen eases mortgage curbs for first-home purchases
The Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen issued a notice on Wednesday saying it would let people take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit record from August 31, the second big city to ease the mortgage curbs.
Source: Reuters Editor: Zhu Qing
