Didi charges up current partnership

Ding Yining
  16:56 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
Didi Chuxing has entered into partnership with an electric vehicle subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China to expand the service network for new energy vehicles. 

State Grid charging stations will be connected to Didi's auto solutions platform and the two parties will explore ways to offer a better purchasing and after-sales experience for electric vehicle buyers. 

The deal was signed by Didi chairman and CEO Cheng Wei and general manager of State Grid EV services Shen Jianxin on Wednesday.

The cooperation will begin in central and southeast provinces including Fujian, Jiangsu and Shandong. The two sides plan to create an integrated mobility, recharging and energy-related service that uses DiDi data to raise network efficiency.

Last year Didi set up a separate business entity called Xiaoju Automobile Solutions that brings together automakers, car rental companies and energy partners. In January it also set up a JV with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co.

Currently around 400,000 electric vehicles operate on Didi's platform.

Around 1.25 million new energy vehicles were sold in China last year.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
