Biz / Tech

Ant Group sets offering price of 68.8 yuan

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:55 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Controlling shareholder Jack Ma suggests the pricing and listing marks a major shift for not only fintech companies but for the capital market as well. 
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:55 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Ant Group sets offering price of 68.8 yuan
Ti Gong

Ant Group expected to raise 115 billion yuan.

Ant Group Co Ltd yesterday set terms for its dual-listing where the Chinese financial technology giant aims to raise up to US$34.4 billion in the world’s largest market debut, as investors scramble for a piece of the fast-growing company.

Ant, backed by e-commerce group Alibaba, is aiming to raise about US$17.2 billion in Shanghai and roughly the same amount in Hong Kong this week, Ant said in filings to the stock exchanges late yesterday.

Ant set the price tag for the Shanghai leg of its dual-listing at 68.8 yuan (US$10.27) per share, while the price was set at HK$80 (US$10.32) per share for the Hong Kong tranche, the exchange filings showed.

The deal would value Ant as a whole at more than US$313 billion, before a 15 percent greenshoe or over-allotment option is exercised. At that valuation, Ant is worth more than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the No.1 bank by assets globally.

Ant plans to sell up to 1.67 billion shares in the Shanghai float, which is set to be the biggest IPO in China, eclipsing the record set by Agricultural Bank of China’s US$10.1 billion Shanghai float in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

The online subscription will start on Thursday with other details such as winning lot and trading date set to be revealed next week. 

Ant, which started as a payment service for Alibaba's online retail business in 2004, has since evolved to include online banking, insurance, securities, wealth management, lending, corporate credit scoring and crowd funding.

Ant has included more than two dozen commercial banks, top insurers and sovereign wealth funds as strategic investors, such as GIC Pte, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and China’s National Council for Social Security Fund, according to a stock filing on Monday. 

Jack Ma, who is the controlling shareholder of Ant Group, suggests the pricing and listing marks a major shift for not only fintech companies but for the capital market as well. 

"It's the first time a big tech company had set prices outside New York which we didn't dare to think about three years ago," he told the Bund Summit which focused on themes such as financial and fintech regulation over the weekend. 

Ma has a combined 50.52 percent of Ant’s shares through direct and indirect shareholdings. 

Although having stepped down as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, his remarks are widely circulated and viewed as the official stance of the e-commerce and fintech giant.

According to an earlier filing, Alipay processed 118 trillion yuan worth of transactions within China and 621.9 billion yuan of cross-border transactions in the 12 months to June 30. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Abu Dhabi
Agricultural Bank of China
Ant Financial
Bank of China
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     