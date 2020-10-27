Home appliance brands boost online sales

Brands expanding online retailing and marketing and increasing investment in technology as they face the challenges brought by the pandemic and fierce offline competition.

Home appliance brands, including Kobach, Dyson and Moen, are expanding online retailing and marketing while increasing their investment in technology to lure Chinese consumers.

German brand Kobach said it aims to sell nonstick pans and other kitchenware products valued at 1.5 billion yuan (US$220.6 million) in China this year, almost double last year’s level.

Wu Fan, brand director of Kobach China, attributed its growth to online marketing and e-commerce channel development helping the brand avoid the challenges of the pandemic and fierce competition offline. Kobach had established brand awareness after attending previous China International Import Expo events in Shanghai, Wu said.

The company is developing next-generation nonstick pan technology in China as the country is the world’s biggest kitchenware market and will probably attend next year’s CIIE with new “technology breakthroughs,” Wu said.

Moen, a kitchenware and bathroom products company, is expanding online retailing and marketing in cooperation with online marketplace Tmall.

“Moen always wants to expand in online and e-commerce channels to meet consumers’ diversified demands. The pandemic has changed customers’ shopping habits,” said George Wu, Moen Asia president.

Moen launched its Nebia rain shower in Shanghai recently.

UK-based Dyson displayed its advanced technologies in Shanghai recently that is uses in devices that include vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair dryers.

It has developed mini programs on WeChat and cooperated with Baidu and Tmall to cater for Chinese tastes.

Dyson has more than 6,000 engineers and scientists working on research and innovation among its 16,000 employees.

Ti Gong