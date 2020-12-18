Biz / Tech

Huawei to build US$245m manufacturing plant in northeast France

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0
Huawei has chosen the Business Park in the city of Brumath in France's northeast Grand-Est region as the venue for its first manufacturing plant in Europe.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-18       0

Huawei has chosen the Business Park in the city of Brumath in France's northeast Grand-Est region as the venue for its first manufacturing plant in Europe, the global telecom leader and the local authorities of the French region announced in a joint statement released on Thursday.

The plant, with an investment of 200 million euros (US$245 million), will create initially 300 jobs and 500 jobs in the long term. It aims to produce one billion euros worth of mobile network technology solutions for Huawei's European customers per year, said the statement.

"With this factory built at the crossroads of Europe, Huawei will enrich its already rich presence on the continent with 23 research and development centers, more than 100 partner universities, more than 3,100 suppliers and an efficient supply chain," it said.

Brumath, situated 17 km north of Strasbourg, is a commune in the Bas-Rhin Department in the Grand-Est region near the border with Germany.

Huawei announced in 2019 its intention to build its first European manufacturing plant in France. Europe, which is the company's largest overseas market, is seen by company founder Ren Zhengfei as the enterprise's second home.

Last February, Huawei announced that this highly automated and intelligent plant will drive the technical competitiveness of European industry and boost the resilience of local supply chains and infrastructure.

The plant will also have a demo center, showcasing the wireless base station production, software loading and testing process. The center will be open to carriers, governments, and related authorities, demonstrating Huawei's positive stance on Europe's call for digital sovereignty, the company said. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     