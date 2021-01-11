Baidu teams up with Geely to produce next generation of electric vehicles

Baidu is the latest tech giant to jump on the smart vehicle bandwagon through a joint venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Baidu will offer intelligent driving capabilities to power passenger vehicles for the new venture, according to a statement released today.



"Baidu has long believed in the future of intelligent driving and invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past decade to build a portfolio of world class self-driving services, and we are seeing electric vehicle (EV) consumers who want the next generation of vehicles to be more intelligent." said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu.

"As a top Chinese automaker with global reach, Geely has the experience and resources to design, produce and market energy-efficient, reliable and safe automobiles on a large scale. We believe that by combining Baidu's expertise in smart transportation, connected vehicles and autonomous driving with Geely's expertise as a leading automobile and EV manufacturer, the new partnership will pave the way for future passenger vehicles," he said.



In a separate statement, Geely officials said the partnership will be based on the company's "sustainable experience architecture" platform that combines cutting-edge EV technology and software infrastructure.

