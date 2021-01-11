Biz / Tech

Baidu teams up with Geely to produce next generation of electric vehicles

Baidu is the latest tech giant to jump on the smart vehicle bandwagon through a joint venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
Geely will contribute expertise in automobile design and manufacturing to the partnership, while Baidu will offer intelligent driving capabilities.

Baidu is the latest tech giant to jump on the smart vehicle bandwagon through a joint venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which will contribute its expertise in automobile design and manufacturing.

Baidu will offer intelligent driving capabilities to power passenger vehicles for the new venture, according to a statement released today.

"Baidu has long believed in the future of intelligent driving and invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past decade to build a portfolio of world class self-driving services, and we are seeing electric vehicle (EV) consumers who want the next generation of vehicles to be more intelligent." said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. 

"As a top Chinese automaker with global reach, Geely has the experience and resources to design, produce and market energy-efficient, reliable and safe automobiles on a large scale. We believe that by combining Baidu's expertise in smart transportation, connected vehicles and autonomous driving with Geely's expertise as a leading automobile and EV manufacturer, the new partnership will pave the way for future passenger vehicles," he said. 

In a separate statement, Geely officials said the partnership will be based on the company's "sustainable experience architecture" platform that combines cutting-edge EV technology and software infrastructure. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
