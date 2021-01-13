First online-only CES showcases latest technologies and products

Tech giants, including Chinese firms in the display, computer and microchip industries, are displaying the latest technologies and products during CES.

Tech giants, including Chinese firms in the display, computer and microchip industries, are displaying the latest technologies and products during CES. The world’s biggest annual consumer electronics show kicked off on Monday (US time).



It’s the first online-only CES with tech executives and industry experts participating remotely from around the world instead of shaking hands in Las Vegas.

During CES, home appliance giant Hisense released new 75- and 100-inch laser TV models with artificial intelligence (AI) and social media features.

Ti Gong

Despite the pandemic, Hisense’s display product sales hit 25 million units in 2020, making it the No.1 brand in the Chinese market.

Will Semiconductor, a Shanghai-listed image sensor, launched sensors used in cars and home security systems during CES.

In 2021, smartphone vendors will purchase 855 million high-end image sensors for 40-mega-pixel and above cameras, according to Will officials.

Booming sales of chips and components will boost innovation and make electronics more affordable, according to industry officials.



Nvidia, the world’s biggest computer graphics firm, released new graphic cards for desktops, laptops and an updated list of games supporting its latest ray tracing technologies (RTX).

For desktop PC gaming, Nvidia announced GeForce RTX 3060 products that will debut in China next month with prices starting at US$329. The latest RTX 30 series, with the latest AI-featured ray tracing and power-efficient Ampere architecture, will be used in more than 70 laptop models from companies such as Lenovo, Acer and ASUS starting at US$999.

Ti Gong

The pandemic has increased demand for computers and games. In 2020, global PC market sales shot up 13 percent, the highest growth rate in a decade, according to researchers at IDC and Canalys.



About 1,800 exhibitors are participating in the four-day online CES show.

