Biz / Tech

Twitter founder 1st tweet draws US$2m bid

AFP
  23:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0
Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet at auction, with bidding on Saturday reaching US$2 million.
AFP
  23:27 UTC+8, 2021-03-07       0

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is selling his first tweet at auction, with bidding on Saturday reaching US$2 million in a sign of the appetite for virtual objects authenticated through blockchain technology.

“Just setting up my twttr,” Dorsey tweeted on March 21, 2006.

On Friday he posted a link to “Valuables @Cent,” an online marketplace for tweets where, the site says, investors or collectors can “buy and sell tweets autographed by their creators.”

The top bid on Saturday for Dorsey’s tweet — US$2 million — came from Justin Sun, the Chinese founder of TRON, a platform for blockchain, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies. He also heads the BitTorrent platform.

“The creator of a tweet decides if they would like to mint it on the blockchain, creating a 1-of-1 autographed version,” Valuables explains.

Buying a tweet means purchasing “a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator,” according to Valuables.

In Dorsey’s case, the tweet itself remains visible to all, so long as he and Twitter leave it online.

The approach is much like the online sales of dramatic digital “moments” from National Basketball Association games; the short video sequences remain visible for free on the internet but a blockchain-backed “Non-Fungible Token” is generated to guarantee the identity, authenticity and traceability of the video, confirming its value.

Thus, a 10-second clip showing a spectacular sequence by basketball superstar LeBron James fetched US$208,000 on the NBA Top Shot site late last month.

Top Shot has generated more than US$200 million in transactions this year, according to Dapper Labs, which partnered with the NBA to create Top Shot.

In 2019, Sun paid US$4.6 million in a winning bid to lunch with iconic billionaire Warren Buffett. Sun reportedly tried but failed to convince the elderly investor of the value of bitcoins.

NFTs have soared in popularity, to the point that auction house Christie’s last month sold an entirely digital artwork.

Source: AFP   Editor: Lin Lixin
Twitter
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     