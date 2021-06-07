Shanghai services to become more intelligent

City is adopting AI technology in its 12345 hotline for government services while also establishing a city-level data platform for integrated urban management.

Shanghai's digital government services are to become more intelligent and integrated in the Yangtze River Delta region, with the city's 12345 services hotline power by artificial intelligence, a unified city management platform and a Yangtze Delta Internet hospital.

AI technology has been tested on the 12345 hotline for around six months and the automatic dispatch and answering system has a 95 percent success rate, compared with around 80 percent by manual operators.

The system helps callers get answers directly or transferred to bureaus to deal with their problems.

Shanghai is establishing a city-level data platform for urban management, which is integrating and upgrading 185 sub-systems in 50 local bureaus, covering 215 streets in 16 districts.

The Shanghai Big Data Center, a city-level data management and digital governance platform, has adopted AI and new technology to integrate city data with that in the Yangtze River Delta and other regions nationwide. With integration, applications, including the health code, can be mutually recognized, playing important roles during the fight against the pandemic, Liu Chenjun, a senior official at the center, told the recent Inspur World 2021 conference in Shanghai.

Inspur, China's top AI sever computer vendor, is a major supplier of Shanghai's systems. An Internet hospital, with smart management and a unified system covering all patients in the Yangtze River Delta, is also to make its debut, led and initiated by Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital.