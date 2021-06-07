Biz / Tech

Shanghai services to become more intelligent

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0
City is adopting AI technology in its 12345 hotline for government services while also establishing a city-level data platform for integrated urban management.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  22:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-07       0

Shanghai's digital government services are to become more intelligent and integrated in the Yangtze River Delta region, with the city's 12345 services hotline power by artificial intelligence, a unified city management platform and a Yangtze Delta Internet hospital.

AI technology has been tested on the 12345 hotline for around six months and the automatic dispatch and answering system has a 95 percent success rate, compared with around 80 percent by manual operators.

The system helps callers get answers directly or transferred to bureaus to deal with their problems.

Shanghai is establishing a city-level data platform for urban management, which is integrating and upgrading 185 sub-systems in 50 local bureaus, covering 215 streets in 16 districts. 

The Shanghai Big Data Center, a city-level data management and digital governance platform, has adopted AI and new technology to integrate city data with that in the Yangtze River Delta and other regions nationwide. With integration, applications, including the health code, can be mutually recognized, playing important roles during the fight against the pandemic, Liu Chenjun, a senior official at the center, told the recent Inspur World 2021 conference in Shanghai.

Inspur, China's top AI sever computer vendor, is a major supplier of Shanghai's systems.  An Internet hospital, with smart management and a unified system covering all patients in the Yangtze River Delta, is also to make its debut, led and initiated by Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Inspur
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     