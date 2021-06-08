Tencent ordered to pay compensation for copyright infringement

Tencent was ordered to pay 10,000 yuan to the Music Copyright Society of China for using music on its video-streaming site without proper authorization.

Ti Gong

Tencent was ordered to pay 10,000 yuan (US$1,538) to the Music Copyright Society of China for using music on its video-streaming site without proper authorization.



The Beijing Internet Court ruled that Tencent used the music in cartoon series such as "Nine Sister" and "Calabash" on its online video-streaming sites without authorization.



The Music Copyright Society of China argued that Tencent infringed on the communication rights of the songs and refused to resolve the matter.



Tencent argued the songs' copyrights are unclear, and it operates as an online streaming service provider instead of an actual video content producer.