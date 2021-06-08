Biz / Tech

Tencent ordered to pay compensation for copyright infringement

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
Tencent was ordered to pay 10,000 yuan to the Music Copyright Society of China for using music on its video-streaming site without proper authorization.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-06-08       0
Tencent ordered to pay compensation for copyright infringement
Ti Gong

The Beijing Internet Court ruled that Tencent used the music in cartoon series such as "Nine Sister" and "Calabash" on its online video-streaming sites without authorization.

Tencent was ordered to pay 10,000 yuan (US$1,538) to the Music Copyright Society of China for using music on its video-streaming site without proper authorization.

The Beijing Internet Court ruled that Tencent used the music in cartoon series such as "Nine Sister" and "Calabash" on its online video-streaming sites without authorization.

The Music Copyright Society of China argued that Tencent infringed on the communication rights of the songs and refused to resolve the matter.

Tencent argued the songs' copyrights are unclear, and it operates as an online streaming service provider instead of an actual video content producer. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     