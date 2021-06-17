Biz / Tech

Home appliances get smarter to meet demand

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Industry officials say Shanghai is leading the way as intelligence, wireless connection and health care become the latest trends in Chinese home appliances.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0

Intelligence, wireless connection and health care have become the latest trends in the Chinese home appliance industry. 

Shanghai is leading the upgrades nationwide with tech-savvy users, customized scenarios and local events including the Double Five Shopping Festival, industry officials said.

In the first quarter, China's smart home appliance sales hit 47 million units, a growth of 27.7 percent year on year. This year's sales will hit 250 million units, a 21.1 percent growth from a year ago, according to researcher International Data Corp. 

The industry has becomes more intelligent with the development of 5G, artificial intelligence and the cloud and the joining of tech giants such as Xiaomi and Huawei, which released the HarmonyOS system to connect various devices, said officials from brands such as Haier, Midea, Gree, Robam, Hisense and Roca.

Shenzhen-listed Midea has announced plans to support HarmonyOS in various new products. It has launched intelligent products covering clothes dryers and dishwashers under the Colmo brand. 

Spain-based Roca displayed intelligent bathroom products in Shanghai recently. They included smart bathing products with customized temperature and water setups and voice-control toilets with contactless control. 

Chinese consumers, especially Shanghai families, care more and more about health and good-quality lifestyles, said Robam. The brand sees surging demand its kitchen and cooking products.

Shanghai families are willing to pay for digital upgrades and setups for health, said Han Jianhua, secretary general of the Shanghai Commercial Trade Association of Household Electric and Electronic Appliances. 

Shanghai has unique advantages and platforms with online and offline channels to boost cross-industry innovation. City-level campaigns such as the Double Five Shopping Festival fuel sales and demand by showing latest industry innovations and upgrades, industry officials said.

Electronics retailer Gome said off-line outlets are still essential, especially for customized and intelligent products. Consumers need space to test and experience products before making a decision, said Gome, which has 3,400 outlets nationwide.

The industry should establish a sustainable and long-term ecosystem to meet customized and surging demand. Consumers now need a whole smart home instead of single-function devices, said Han.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Intel
Gome
Hisense
Gree
Midea
Haier
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     