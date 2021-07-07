Biz / Tech

China's Huawei scores 4G patent deal for VW cars

AFP
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Huawei has struck a licensing deal that will allow use of its 4G technologies in connected vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen Group, the Chinese tech giant said yesterday.
AFP
  23:16 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0

Huawei has struck a licensing deal that will allow use of its 4G technologies in connected vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen Group, the Chinese tech giant said yesterday. The deal is its largest yet in the automotive industry.

It comes as the company moves aggressively into intelligent vehicles and other new sectors after American sanctions imperilled its traditional network equipment and smartphone business lines.

Huawei did not provide financial terms or identify the VW supplier, but said the agreement includes a license under Huawei's 4G patents that covers Volkswagen vehicles equipped with wireless connectivity.

Branding Huawei a security threat, the United States has barred the company from the huge American market, cut it off from global supply chains and pressured allies to ban or remove Huawei gear from their national telecom systems.

Huawei has denied the accusation and said no supporting evidence has ever been provided by the US.

In response, the world's largest supplier of telecom networking gear and formerly a top-three smartphone supplier has pivoted to other business segments for survival.

In addition to supplying technologies to manufacturers of intelligent cars, it has tipped plans to move into the software sector, as well as enterprise and cloud computing.

Last month it also launched its own homegrown mobile operating system.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Volkswagen
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     