Biz / Tech

Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues

Reuters
  23:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Apple is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system.
Reuters
  23:55 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0

Apple Inc is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system.

The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30 percent for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions.

The Indian case was filed by a little-known, non-profit group which argues Apple's fee of up to 30 percent hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

"The existence of the 30 percent commission means that some app developers will never make it to the market ... This could also result in consumer harm," said the filing.

Unlike Indian court cases, filings and details of cases reviewed by the Competition Commission of India are not made public. Apple and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

In the coming weeks, the CCI will review the case and could order its investigations arm to conduct a wider probe, or dismiss it altogether if it finds no merit in it, said a source familiar with the matter.

"There are high chances that an investigation can be ordered, also because the EU has been probing this," said the person, who declined to be identified.

The complainant, non-profit "Together We Fight Society" based in the western state of Rajasthan, said it filed the case in the interest of protecting consumers and startups.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Apple
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     