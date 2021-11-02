﻿
Microsoft to double cloud capacity and expand footprint in China

Microsoft Corp will double its cloud capacity, launch a new data center, and hire more employees in China to expand its footprint and seek business opportunities in the country.
Ti Gong

Joe Bao, Microsoft China president

Microsoft Corp will double its cloud capacity, launch a new data center, and hire more employees in China to expand its footprint and seek unique business opportunities in the country, Shanghai Daily learned in an exclusive interview.

Microsoft, which just surpassed Apple as the world's No.1 firm in terms of market value, will schedule joint announcements with partners and customers and showcase the innovation of intelligence and sustainability during the China International Import Expo, which began in Shanghai on Friday.

They cover artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, clouds, and services for the hybrid work model. These projects help to recover from the pandemic, solve supply chain challenges, and issue sustainable development and carbon neutrality, said Joe Bao, president of Microsoft China.

"Every country in the world is looking to China as a role model for how to emerge from a pandemic today. It (CIIE) is really an opportunity to bring all leading companies together to demonstrate innovation and how to solve crises," Bao said. CIIE attendees can talk about supply challenges, the recovery in different phases for many countries, and the latest trends and technologies.

China is the "most dynamic and innovative place" in the world, and CIIE brings an opportunity to demonstrate China's wisdom and innovation to the rest of the world, he added.

After its official entry into China 30 years ago, Microsoft is "investing more people and more dollars" now.

The company will double its cloud capacity in China, with a new data center to be officially opened in the spring of 2022. The company's overall services have increased by a factor of 12 since the debut of its public cloud service.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans to hire an additional 1,500 employees in China.

The number is "a bit conservative" as the company may end up hiring more people, Bao told Shanghai Daily.

More researchers and tech-savvy employees are required to support the digital transformation in China. In China, there are unique opportunities in retail, manufacturing, and health care, such as on Double 11, the world's biggest e-commerce festival.

Microsoft has already set up its biggest overseas research center in China. It has a local network of 8,000 partners including independent software vendors (ISVs). In Shanghai, it has built an AI and Internet of Things center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

