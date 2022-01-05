Biz / Tech

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES tech show

Here are timely – and quirky – products that will be pitched at the Wednesday to Friday convention.
Sony unveils EV prototype

Electronics giant Sony yesterday unveiled a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and announced the founding of a company to explore joining the fast growing market.

The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field.

Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing.

This COVID mask is so cool!

Entrepreneur Eric Fouchard got tired of feeling hot and stuffy under his anti-COVID mask, so he created a tiny ventilation system to be mounted under a face covering.

The fan is held in place with a magnet assembly and is powered by a small rechargeable battery held in a strap.

"The first way to use it is when you are on a plane or a train," he said. "The second one is when you are working and you need to remove the mist on your glasses."

Sweet biting, Japanese-style

The Japanese phrase "amagami" translates roughly to "sweet biting" in English.

"We find it very comfortable and we want to bring it to the world," Japanese entrepreneur Shunsuke Aoki said.

He transformed that impulse into a small, battery-powered plush creature that nibbles gently on your finger.

Aoki said young dogs or cats will harmlessly do the same thing, which is a source of comfort for people. "In a COVID situation, with people staying home every day, it gives you very good comfort," he added.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
