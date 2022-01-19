Biz / Tech

Microsoft to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for US$69b

AFP
  10:12 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
Acquiring the troubled but highly successful Activision will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.
AFP
  10:12 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
SSI ļʱ
Microsoft to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard for US$69b
AFP

The Blizzard Entertainment campus in Irvine, California

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a landmark US$69 billion deal to buy US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, betting big on the prospects of the video game market by scooping up the scandal-hit "Call of Duty" maker.

Acquiring the troubled but highly successful Activision will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, Microsoft said – a major shift in the booming gaming world.

If the deal is confirmed, it will be the largest acquisition in the industry, far ahead of Take-Two's US$12.7 billion purchase of Zynga announced last week.

"Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, referring to the virtual reality vision for the Internet's future.

Activision, the California-based maker of "Candy Crush," has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.

Over the past seven months, the company has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault, harassment or other misconduct, The Wall Street Journal has reported. In some cases, separate reports about the same incident have been received.

Nearly 20 percent of Activision Blizzard's 9,500 employees have signed a petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, but is expected to depart after the deal closes, the Journal reported.

The transaction – which is expected to be finalized by June 2023 – is subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory review and approval from Activision Blizzard's shareholders.

"Acquiring Activision will help jump-start Microsoft's broader gaming endeavors and ultimately its move into the metaverse, with gaming the first monetization piece of the metaverse in our opinion," Wedbush analysts said after the news broke.

This would be the largest buyout ever for the Redmond, Washington-based giant, well ahead of LinkedIn in 2016 for US$26.2 billion.

"This is the largest acquisition in the games industry to date, said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners. "An acquisition of this nature is a clear endorsement of the importance of the games industry globally."

Microsoft has just marked 20 years of the "Halo" video game franchise that turned its Xbox console into a hit.

Xbox remains a key player in a video game industry now thought to be larger than the movie sector, with market research firm Mordor Intelligence valuing it at US$173.7 billion in 2020.

The sector is booming with publisher Take-Two announcing a deal last week to acquire "Farmville" creator Zynga for US$12.7 billion, in a major mobile gaming push by the maker of "Grand Theft Auto."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft
Sony
Tencent
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     