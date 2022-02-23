Biz / Tech

WeChat and Alipay's small-sum payment remain unfettered for personal use

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
WeChat and Alipay users who occasionally use QR codes to collect small-sum payments will not be subject to business tax or tighter rules, officials said.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:00 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
WeChat and Alipay's small-sum payment remain unfettered for personal use
HelloRF

Small-sum mobile payments have become hugely popular and ubiquitous for commuting, grocery shopping and other uses.

WeChat and Alipay users who occasionally use QR codes to collect small-sum payments will not be subject to business tax or tighter rules, according to the latest announcement from the Payment and Clearing Association of China.

To better facilitate the business environment and offer more convenient, targeted payment services, people can also voluntarily use a separate, individual, business-transaction reception code, the association said on Tuesday.

WeChat and Alipay both said transaction reception codes for individual use will remain unaffected after March 1.

The new clearing and payment requirements came after the central bank asked payment and clearing service providers to prevent individual QR code use for conducting business transactions.

The association also said it would improve the payment-reception service experience for individual operators and small and micro-sized businesses.

Small-sum mobile payments have become hugely popular and ubiquitous for commuting, grocery shopping and other uses.

The online payment user base in China is 872 million, representing more than 86 percent of the country's Internet user base, according to a report last August from the state-backed China Internet Network Information Center.

Alipay and Tencent's payment platform Tenpay are the leading third-party service providers with about half of the total market share, according to domestic consultancy Analysys International.

The central bank has asked third-party service providers to differentiate payment reception codes used for individual and business transaction uses, and prevent these reception codes from illegitimate activities starting March 1.

For individuals with transaction data for "obvious business activities," QR code payment service providers should regulate these accounts as business merchants accordingly after the new rules take effect in March, the bank said in a notice to clearing and payment services last October.

Payment authorities are studying and formulating relevant standards to identify small and micro-merchant business activities, and relevant standards will be released in the near future.

WeChat will provide a separate reception code for those who need to use their personal accounts to conduct small and micro business, and will send invitations to those eligible through WeChat payment's official service accounts.

Those with individual business reception codes can also access ledger functions and transaction-related analysis.

Alipay also noted that individuals who use business reception QR codes do not have to pay extra commissions or additional charges to transfer their business income into external bank accounts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     