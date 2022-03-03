Biz / Tech

Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs

The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend up to September 30, 2024.
Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for certain small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system, the company said on Thursday in a statement.

The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend up to September 30, 2024, the company added.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
Wechat
