Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs
13:54 UTC+8, 2022-03-03 0
The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend up to September 30, 2024.
13:54 UTC+8, 2022-03-03 0
Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for certain small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system, the company said on Thursday in a statement.
The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend up to September 30, 2024, the company added.
Source: Reuters Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports