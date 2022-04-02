Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named chairwoman in rotating role

Telecoms giant Huawei Technologies has given its finance chief Meng Wanzhou the new rotating position of chairwoman.

Imaginechina

Telecoms giant Huawei Technologies has given its finance chief Meng Wanzhou, who returned to China in 2021 after nearly three years of detention in Canada, the new rotating position of chairwoman, according to the company's website.



Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, will act as the company's top leader and head Huawei's board of directors for six months when it is her turn. The announcement did not specify when her term would begin.

The rotating chairmen are Eric Xu and Ken Hu. Meng is also deputy chairwoman and will remain CFO, according to the company's website.

"The company is optimizing and refining its internal governance structure to make sure the company is built to last," a Huawei spokesperson said. "The supervisory board is responsible for the company's survival, development and long-term prospects."