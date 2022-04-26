Biz / Tech

Top domestic smartphone makers speed up releases

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
China's top three smartphone makers are accelerating product releases and expanding distribution in the wake of a double-digit first quarter sales slump in the domestic market.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:53 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Top domestic smartphone makers speed up releases
Ti Gong

Vivo's X80 features a new graphic chip and camera design.

China's top three smartphone makers are accelerating product releases and expanding distribution in the wake of a double-digit first quarter sales slump in the domestic market.

In the first quarter, 74.4 million smartphones were sold in China, a 14.4 percent decrease from a year ago. Oppo, Honor and Vivo are the top three players in the domestic market, according to a report from CINNO Research.

Smartphones tend to be similar in design and functions, with limited photography and chip performance. The lack of revolutionary changes prolongs phone-replacement cycles. Meanwhile, the effect of the pandemic coupled with economic uncertainty have also hurt sales, CINNO said.

Vivo is releasing mainstream X80 models this week, with a self-developed graphic chip and optimized screen and camera. The models go on sale on Friday with a starting price of 3,699 yuan (US$569). Their release comes just two weeks after the debut of X Fold, Vivo's first foldable screen model.

In the past decade, Vivo has invested heavily on research in design, photography, system and function sectors.

Top domestic smartphone makers speed up releases
SHINE

Li Jie, OnePlus China president, delivers a speech at an online conference.

OnePlus, now a division under Oppo, started sales of its new OnePlus Ace model today. With a starting price of 2,499 yuan, the model includes special chip and thermal-performance features for eSports fans.

OnePlus plans to open 5,000 experience centers in 2,800 cities and counties across China this year, an effort to enhance the brand's domestic distribution channel, said Li Jie, OnePlus China president.

Huawei will launch its next-generation foldable model on Thursday, while ZTE plans to release a new model next month.

The pandemic and lockdowns in cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen over the past couple months have affected production and logistics, and may bring additional short-term sales pressure, according to CINNO.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
ZTE
Oppo
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     