Chinese drone maker DJI suspends Russia, Ukraine business

  15:22 UTC+8, 2022-04-27       0
The world's largest drone maker DJI has said it will suspend all business operations in Russia and Ukraine.
"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine."

The company has strongly denied that it allowed Russia to use its products for military purposes or provided location data on Ukrainian positions.

It said in its reply to Fedorov on Twitter, however, that the feature that allows DJI drones to be detected by AeroScope cannot be turned off.

DJI has "unequivocally opposed attempts to attach weapons to our products", the firm said in a statement last week.

"We will never accept any use of our products to cause harm."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
