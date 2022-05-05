Biz / Tech

Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to US SEC list facing delisting risk

Reuters
  13:55 UTC+8, 2022-05-05       0
The US Securities and Exchange Commission added over 80 firms, including China's JD.com, to a list of entities facing possible expulsion from American exchanges.
On Wednesday, the SEC expanded the list on a provisional lineup under a 2020 law known as The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), which aims to remove foreign-jurisdiction companies from US bourses if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

JD.com said on Thursday it is aware that the company has been identified by the SEC under the Act, and that it has been actively exploring possible solutions.

"The company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange," JD.com said in a statement.

Other large Chinese companies that were added to the SEC's list were JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Bilibili Inc, and NetEase Inc, among others.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
