Waived broadband fees offered for small businesses

It's a part of the city's policies to help firms get back to business after the pandemic.

Firms in Shanghai can apply for a payment delay or waiver of broadband fees, carriers said on Wednesday, as part of the city's policies to support firms' operation resumption during the pandemic.



Other measures include broadband price cut by 10 percent for small and medium sized enterprises, more 5G base stations in Shanghai and free tools for hybrid work models, said the Shanghai branches of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

They announced the measures in an online conference on Wednesday, organized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Shanghai Communications Administration, the city's top industry regulators.

Firms can continue using broadband services if they haven't paid their bills between March and May, which can now be paid up to three months later. Under normal circumstances, broadband services would be suspended if unpaid.

Small businesses in tourism, culture, entertainment, accommodation and catering and housekeeping, which have been seriously hit by the pandemic, can apply to carriers for a waiver of broadband fees for one to three months.

They should apply before June 30, the carriers said.

By the end of 2022, more than 60,000 5G stations will be built in Shanghai, with many new stations covering industrial zones and medical organizations. Free cloud storage and online meeting tools and resources will also be provided by the carriers.

Also this week, Shanghai announced a package of 50 measures to support firms to boost a recovery in business and the economy.