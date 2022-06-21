New Oriental creates national buzz despite Tencent selloff

Tutors-turned-livestreamers at New Oriental Education and Technology Group have created a nationwide buzz and brought in new followers and increased sales to their Douyin accounts.

Ti Gong

Shares of New Oriental Education's online learning affiliate Koolearn Technology Holding rebounded on Tuesday following a selloff from major shareholder Tencent.

Hong Kong-listed Koolearn's share price skyrocketed 690 percent between June 1 and June 16, but is still down more than two-thirds from its all-time record high in mid-2020.

Mobile gaming and social media giant Tencent cut its stake in Koolearn on June 15 and 16 at average prices of HK$9.62 (US$1.23) and HK$9.68, respectively, according to the latest Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.

Koolearn opened higher on Tuesday and closed up 3 percent to HK$17.5 and regained some of its Monday losses when it plummeted 32 percent.

It sold a combined 74.6 million shares worth as much as HK$719 million and reduced its stake from 9.04 percent to 1.58 percent.



Investors were abuzz about Koolearn and its New Oriental parent company, which is dual-listed on the NYSE and in Hong Kong, due to the marriage of livestreaming, teaching and e-commerce.

Former tutors became online promoters as the company reinvented itself into an agricultural marketing company.

It only attracted a few hundred daily viewers on average at the beginning of 2022, but the company's colloquial and down-to-earth style has ignited viewers and buyers for the past couple weeks.

Koolearn remained the top-grossing livestreaming account on Douyin over the weekend, with more than 52 million views on June 19 from over 16 million viewers.