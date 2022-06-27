Biz / Tech

China's new telecom carrier launches 5G services

China Broadnet, or China's fourth telecommunication operator after China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom, has formally launched 5G services.
The launch event was held at the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and attended by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The service launch marks a breakthrough in the integration of national cable TV networks and 5G integrated development and early successes in developing a new "cable plus 5G" integrated development paradigm for China's radio and TV networks.

With the 5G services' launch, China Broadnet vows to speed up the development of a new-type radio and TV communication network, a national cultural network, and a national, new-type infrastructure network.

China Broadnet was granted a 5G license for commercial use in 2019.

