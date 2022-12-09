﻿
Biz / Tech

Huawei, Oppo sign global patent cross-licensing agreement

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
Chinese tech giant Huawei announced on Friday that it signed a global patent cross-licensing agreement with domestic smartphone maker Oppo.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0

Chinese tech giant Huawei announced on Friday that it signed a global patent cross-licensing agreement with domestic smartphone maker Oppo.

The agreement covers cellular standard essential patents, including 5G, according to Huawei.

In the past year, Huawei has signed patent licensing deals with nearly 20 manufacturers around the world, including Samsung, said Shen Hongfei, vice president of Huawei's legal department, adding that a total of 350 million 5G mobile phones and 15 million intelligent connected vehicles are expected to be granted patents by the company this year.

"It clearly demonstrates that the two companies recognize and greatly respect the value of each other's intellectual property. It is a win-win deal for both sides," said Adler Feng, Oppo's chief intellectual property officer.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Samsung
Oppo
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     