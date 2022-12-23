China develops first home-grown DPU chip

Chinese researchers have developed the country's first Data Processing Unit (DPU) chip, marking a milestone in the domestic chip industry.

DPU is known as the "third main chip" after Central Processing Unit (CPU) and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). Heterogeneous computing based on the combination of DPU, CPU and GPU has become the mainstream technology of the next-generation intelligent computing centres.

The DPU chip was developed by Beijing-based YUSUR Technology Co., Ltd. using a 28 nm process. It has the advantages of low cost, excellent performance and low power consumption, and can achieve ultra-low latency of 1.2 microseconds and support up to 200G network bandwidth.

The DPU chip will be used in data centres, financial computing and high-performance computing, according to technicians of YUSUR, whose founding members come from a key state laboratory under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

"What DPU does is that it builds computing power channels that can promote the flow of computing power resources, reduce CPU's load and release the processing power of a data centre," said Yan Guihai, founder and CEO of YUSUR.