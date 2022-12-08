﻿
China's Research index sees double-digit growth despite pandemic

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:16 UTC+8, 2022-12-08       0
Shanghai is among the top three regions nationwide in terms of research capabilities, with NEV sector the most active segment in the China Index of Research and Development.
The China Index of Research and Development, or CIRD, an index measuring research activity and innovation development, saw double-digit growth despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowing economy.

Shanghai was one of the top three regions nationwide with high scores in the index, while new-energy vehicle was the most active industry, according to PatSnap, which published the index with its global patent database.

The CIRD stood at 111 in October, meaning the scale of R&D activities of all types of science and technology innovation increased by 11 percent from a year ago. The CIRD's top three regions were: the Greater Bay Area (Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau) with 120.1, Shanghai with 114.4 and Beijing with 113.8, PatSnap pointed out.

In October, public patent application volume reached 119,000, 7.2 percent growth from a year ago, according to PatSnap, which studies patent data and provides consultation services.

The seven most active industries with the index were NEV with an index of 153, followed by new energy, artificial intelligence, bio-medicine, semiconductor, telecommunication and new materials.

Shanghai will develop five strategic "future" industries – health, smart devices, energy, space and new materials – as the city's blueprint to build a highland of innovation with global influence. By 2030, the output value of the five "future" industries will reach about 500 billion yuan (US$71 billion), the Shanghai government said recently.

Source: SHINE
﻿
