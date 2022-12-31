Ringing in the New Year with panda video ringtone and images

A panda-themed ringtone, with baby panda videos appearing on the call interface, has debuted for China Mobile users.

Ti Gong

This comes as carriers including China Mobile and China Unicom are offering mobile users more immersive features, including metaverse-style services.

China Mobile's ringtone videos feature 15 baby pandas from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the biggest panda breeding and research institute in China. They support naked-eye 3D display effects with upgraded 3D rending engines, covering ringtone and livestreaming services, according to China Mobile.

Users can subscribe to the ringtones with the Migu Music app or mini-program on WeChat. Migu is a multimedia subsidiary of China Mobile, which now has more than 300 million video ringtone users.

In future, China Mobile will offer customized 3D Avatar services and metaverse services. They can be used in season's greetings in the Spring Festival, one of the most important festivals in the country.

Also this month, China Unicom has established a metaverse industry alliance and the uniVerse platform to speed up metaverse applications.