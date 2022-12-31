﻿
Biz / Tech

Ringing in the New Year with panda video ringtone and images

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0
A panda-themed ringtone, with baby panda videos appearing on the call interface, has debuted for China Mobile users.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-12-31       0
Ringing in the New Year with panda video ringtone and images
Ti Gong

The panda video interface

A panda-themed ringtone, with baby panda videos appearing on the call interface, has debuted for China Mobile users.

This comes as carriers including China Mobile and China Unicom are offering mobile users more immersive features, including metaverse-style services.

China Mobile's ringtone videos feature 15 baby pandas from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the biggest panda breeding and research institute in China. They support naked-eye 3D display effects with upgraded 3D rending engines, covering ringtone and livestreaming services, according to China Mobile.

Users can subscribe to the ringtones with the Migu Music app or mini-program on WeChat. Migu is a multimedia subsidiary of China Mobile, which now has more than 300 million video ringtone users.

In future, China Mobile will offer customized 3D Avatar services and metaverse services. They can be used in season's greetings in the Spring Festival, one of the most important festivals in the country.

Also this month, China Unicom has established a metaverse industry alliance and the uniVerse platform to speed up metaverse applications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
China Mobile
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     